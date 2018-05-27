The Rotary Club of Abuja Cosmopolitan and Apo Resettlement District 9125 has conducted free eye screening and donated free eye glasses and medical objects to no fewer than 100 persons at Apo Resettlement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Rotarian Emelia Nwokoro, Assistant Governor of Rotary Club, Apo Resettlement, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria at the venue of the exercise at Apo Resettlement, Zone E.

Nwokoro said that the Rotary International had six areas of focus, education, sanitation, health, water among others.

She said that the club chose to tackle eye diseases because of rampant cases.

“This is one of our community services in which we are reaching to indigents of Apo resettlement so that they can feel our impulse.

“We are conducting eye tests and you can see over 100 have come for it because it is free; we are giving out eye glasses and medication all free for just them have a sense of belonging,’’ she said.

On his part, Engr. Mbanefo Nnokam, District Governor, Rotary International District 9125, said that the exercise was part of Rotary Club’s service to humanity.

Represented by Rotarian Emmanuel Haruna, District Secretary, Nnokam said that Rotary club sought to bridge a societal gap by doing what government could not do.

He appealed to Nigerians of all walks of life to join the Rotary club and render humanitarian services.

Chief John Njii, Village Head, Apo Resettlement Zone E, told NAN he was very grateful for the reach out from Rotary club.

“I did not understand what it was all about when they approached me but having seen what they have done, I am excited and I pray that God will reward them.

“Rotary club is a group I will like to identify with, ‘’ he said.