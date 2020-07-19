Scientists around the world are building up their knowledge about the coronavirus, as they frantically search for a cure and vaccine.

The Federal Capital Territory has announced that it has recorded one new coronavirus death in Abuja.

The FCTA disclosed this in a tweet via its Twitter account on Sunday.

According to the administration, 78 new cases of the viral infection have also been recorded.

The tweet reads: ”78 NEW CASES, 19 DISCHARGED & 1 DEATH IN THE FCT.


“Summary of COVID-19 FCT as at July 18th, 2020.

“Total number of confirmed cases: 2957

“Total number of active cases: 2172

“745 patients have been discharged with 40 deaths recorded.

“Residents are urged to take responsibility and stay safe.”

