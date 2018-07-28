The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) has invited all intending pilgrims for the first flight to Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Friday 27th July, 2018, report to the permanent hajj camp to collect their travel documents.

A statement from the public relations officer (PRO) of the board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu said the camp shall be opened for the intending pilgrims scheduled for the first flight from 12 o’clock in the afternoon.

The spokesperson said the board has released the flight manifests of the intending pilgrims for this year’s exercise with its officers across the six area councils of the territory, at the permanent hajj camp, headquarters located at the central area of Abuja.

Aliyu also disclosed that intending pilgrims should collect their identity cards from their respective area officers before proceeding to the camp as only those in uniform and with pilgrims’ identity card would be allowed to have access to the camp.

He therefore warned the pilgrims to adhere strictly to the flight schedule as any intending pilgrim, who misses his/her flight should have himself/herself to blame.

According to the PRO, the minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, is expected to bid the Intending pilgrims farewell before their departure to the holy land.