



The management of the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta has shut down the institution for two weeks after a medical personnel at the school’s health centre died as a result of complications arising from coronavirus.

According to a report, two other workers of the institution’s Medical Centre have also tested positive for the virus.

While announcing the closure of the school in a statement on Friday, July 3, 2020, the institution’s Registrar, Adedayo Adebayo, said, a report carried out “attributed the cause of death of one of the medical personnel that transited to immortality lately to complications that arose from COVID-19.





“Regrettably, the two other staff of the medical centre similarly tested positive to the viral infection and have been placed on isolation and undergoing treatment.

He further said that “The college management further advises everyone that has had recent contact with the affected medical personnel to subject themselves to COVID-19 test in order to ascertain their health status and to seek necessary medical intervention.

“The management condoles with the bereaved family and the college community and prays that God grants all the succour to bear the irreparable loss.

“It also prays for the speedy and total recovery of the affected staff and commits all other staff and students of the College into the care and protection of the Almighty as we all stay safe to outlive this trying period.”