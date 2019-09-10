<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has declined comment on the percentage of Nigerians involved in a $1.2 billion global Cybercrime-related fraud.

It said the fraud involved nationals of several countries around the world, but that the US does not identify crime according to nationalities.

“Wrong is wrong” Legal Attaché of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, (Embassy of the United States of America), Ahamdi Uche, said in response to a question from newsmen in a joint press briefing with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).