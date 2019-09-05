<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has mounted surveillance for 10 of the 78 Nigerians from the Southeast, allegedly involved in the $3 billion scam.

Head of the Enugu Zonal Office Usman Imam stated this yesterday while addressing reporters on activities of the commission in the last eight months.

The US Department of Justice had indicted 80 persons, including 78 Nigerians, in the multi-billion dollar fraud.

Imam said the anti-graft agency was working with the scoop at its disposal and had placed surveillance on the suspects. He assured the people that the suspects would be arrested and prosecuted “to prove to the world that such crime does not represent our values”.

He said: “There is a mutual treaty between Nigeria and the USA. We will arrest them and if need be extradite them to the USA.”

Imam added that the alleged offence was multi jurisdictional “because the stages leading to the crime was either initiated in Nigeria or the proceeds brought to the country”.

According to him, it was unacceptable to see parents enjoying ill-gotten wealth of their children, who they knew had no serious means of livelihood.

“Such also applies to the clergy and traditional rulers who rather than question suspiciously acquired wealth, not only attribute it to God, but bestow titles on such individuals. We assure Nigerians of our commitment to ensuring a better Nigeria so we warn looters and fraudsters about the consequences of their actions,” Imam added.