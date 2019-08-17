<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Nigerian entrepreneur, Obinwanne Okeke, of conspiracy to commit fraud running into the sum of 12 million US dollars.

This was disclosed on an affidavit deposed to by one Marshall Ward, a special agent employed by the United States Department of Justice.

According to the information disclosed, the investigation was premised on a complaint lodged by representatives of Unatrac Holdings Limited for being victimized in the fraud.

Instablog leaked the document titled “How high tech FBI investigation led to the arrest of Forbes-celebrated Nigerian #ObinwanneOkeke (invictusobi) for $12m wire fraud during his recent trip to the U.S”

Obinwanne Okeke (born 9 November 1987) is a Nigerian entrepreneur and the Founder of Invictus Group. In 2016, he was named by Forbes as one of ’30 Entrepreneurs Under 30 to Watch’.

Obi just got married and had a baby last month, and was listed among 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2018 which included Davido, Falz, Ahmed Musa,

Obinwanne Okeke was nominated for the All African Business Leaders Award for Young Business Leader (West Africa). The AABLA Award is the most prestigious award for African businessmen/entrepreneurs. Obi is nominated alongside three others.

Born in Ukpor village in Anambra state as the 17th child of a polygamous father, his mother and other relatives raised him even before his father’s death when he was only 16.

Obinwanne Okeke is the founder of Invictus Group and has been extensively involved in sourcing, structuring, implementing and monitoring various private equity investments in African and Australian markets and has over 10 years of investment experience.

Prior to founding Invictus Group, he assisted with founding and running other entrepreneurial establishments.

He holds a Bachelors and a master’s degree (MA) in International Relations and Counter Terrorism (cum laude) from Monash University, Australia.

He has received several leadership honorary awards from local as well as international organizations and has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 30 entrepreneurs under 30 to watch. The leading publication also featured him on its cover for June 2016.

He is passionate about people and strongly believes in giving back. Over the last decade he has inspired both businesses and individuals in the private sector to invest in the less privileged and the uneducated in countries across the world.

He spearheaded inter alia the Literacy Africa project which saw 100 000 (one hundred thousand) books being donated to children in across the African continent in underprivileged schools through Invictus Foundation.

Obinwanne spearheaded inter alia the Literacy Africa project which saw a hundred thousand books being donated to children in across the African continent in underprivileged schools through Invictus Foundation.

Obi’s business interest span across a number of sectors, which include mainly real estate development, energy and construction. Invictus Group operates in three African countries, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia. Most recently, Obi’s focus has been on building energy efficient houses that feed exclusively from solar power.

He accepted an offer from Forbes.com to be a Contributor for Forbes Magazine and published his first essay there in May 2017