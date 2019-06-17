<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Venerable Earnest Onoha, the Vicar, All Saints Anglican Church Abuja, has urged fathers in Nigeria to promote love and understanding in their homes through closer family ties.

Onoha gave the advice on Sunday while speaking at the Father’s Day Service held at the Diocese of Abuja Anglican Communion.

The cleric said that discipline of children should be done with love, adding that a father should also show understanding to his spouse.

He said that some fathers in Nigeria had impacted negatively on their homes through lack of love for their wives and children.

“That fathers in Nigeria are losing out in the household communication and communion is a known fact.

“Today in most homes, even where fathers are providing the needed daily needs and necessities, they are still seen as highly rigid and unapproachable. Children continue to confide more in their mothers that listen to them.

“Thus fathers are largely isolated and left out of affairs in most homes. This scenario has made most fathers to stand alone in their homes,’’ he said.

The cleric called on fathers to be close to their children by ensuring that a child clearly understands why he or she is being scolded.

“This generation of children is no longer attuned to the authoritarian stand of some fathers, especially when they want to assert their power as a man without any cause,’’ he stated.

Onoha stressed the need for fathers to spend more time with their families instead of hanging out in gardens and bars always.

“Fathers should return home and strive to understand their homes.

“They should understand the individual differences in their children, which make them unique from one another in terms of characters and their viewpoints,” he said.

The president of Men Fellowship in the church, Mr. Sam Ugwu, said that the Fathers’ Day celebration was a spiritual uplift and interaction among fathers all over the world.

Ugwu said, “This involves sharing experiences of the home front.”

He said that being a father was like an ambassador of God and it calls for fathers to direct their children in the way of the lord.

The Father’s Day celebration is a customary day for the celebration of fatherhood in Catholic Europe since 1508.

Also known as the Feast Day of Saint Joseph, who is referred to as the fatherly Nutritor Domini “Nourisher of the Lord” in Catholicism and “the putative father of Jesus” in southern European tradition.

The celebration was brought to the Americas by the Spanish and Portuguese.

Father’s Day was not celebrated in the US, outside Catholic traditions, until the 20th century.

As a civic celebration in the US, it was inaugurated in the early 20th century to complement Mothers’ day to celebrate father’s and male parenting.