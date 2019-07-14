<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least two persons are feared dead in renewed hostilities between Usumtong and Ebom Communities in Abi local government area of Cross River State during the weekend.

The village head of Ebom, Chief Sunday Obite, on Sunday alleged that a father and son were killed and beheaded by people from Usumtong, who ambushed them while they were in their farm on Saturday.

It was gathered the deceased, Mr. Oti Ato, was killed with his son, Sunday.

He was also with his grandson, Michael, who escaped with a gunshot wound, and other members of his family.

Chief Obite said three persons are still missing as the headless bodies of the victims have been recovered with the help of soldiers deployed to the communities since the crisis started sometime last year.

According to him: “The man and his family were harvesting casssava when they were attacked by Usumutong people.

“According to the grandson who is currently receiving treatment in the hospital in Itigidi due to the bullet wound he got while hiding in the bush, he saw them cutting off his grandfather and his father’s head from his hiding place in the bush.

“They even made the wife, Eliza Oti, watch while they beheaded her husband and her son and asked her to take the message to her people.

“We believed that since soldiers are present, peace had returned but we have been proven wrong once again.

“Even as they steal our farm produce, we kept mute but now they have started again by killing a father and his son in the presence of the wife.”

Another member of Ebom Community, Oban Bassey also said, they retrieved the bodies with the help of soldiers from the area and reported the matter to the police.

The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said: “We are aware of the killing and the Commissioner of Police has deployed men there, and the community leaders have also been invited to meet with the Commissioner for further deliberation. For now, the area is calm.”