Some farmers in Jigawa have expressed worry over this year’s changing rainfall pattern and the adverse effect on the farming season.

The farmers, who spoke separately with newsmen Thursday in Dutse, were worried that the current irregular rainfall pattern would adversely affect their crops and farming season.

Malam Abubakar Abdullahi said that the prolonged rainfall would affect the growth and production of commodities such as beans, sesame and guinea corn.

Abdullahi said that beans, sesame and guinea corn were drought- resistant crops, therefore, did not require too much rainfall.

“For us in Jigawa, rainfall season ends by September, but we are surprised that we are still having rains.

“I am afraid that the situation will affect our plants and will reduce food production,’’ he said.

Another farmer, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad said the changing rainfall pattern would affect the production of guinea corn negatively.

Ahmad said that the rains would destroy the guinea corn, which had already started developing flowers for seed production.

He said that the too much rains would kill butterflies, termites and other insects responsible for cross-fertilisation of the planted crops.

A Climatologist, Malam Saleh Ali attributed this year’s irregular rainfall to climate change and global warming.

Responding, Malam Abdullahi Muhammad, the Head of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) in Dutse said that he was not permitted to speak to press.