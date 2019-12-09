<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nasarawa Farmers and Rice Miller Dealer Association of Nigeria on Sunday lauded the effort federal government for the partial closure of borders in the country.

Adamu Ibrahim, the chairman the association made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the border closure by President Muhammadu Buhari has helped Nigerian farmers immensely in economic development of the country.

According to him, with the partial closure of the country’s borders and ban on the importation of foreign rice, rice dealers in the state have enhanced the quality of locally processed rice.

He said that the rice process is Lafia rice mill was stone free and nutritious and urged the public to have faith in the Nigerian rice, as it is better than the imported one.

The chairman commended the Federal Government for the ban of importation of foreign rice into the country.

According to him, the action has boosted local production of the product and has helped in employment generation.

He added that when there was no restriction on the importation of foreign rice, at a point the members in Lafia could hardly sell one truck of rice in a week.

“Since the ban of the foreign rice, sometime we sell up to six trucks of rice in a day amounting to millions just in Lafia rice mill alone,” he said.

He added that a part from the Lafia central rice mill, there were other rice mills at Asakyo, Ashagwan and others smaller in other local government areas of the state.

The chairman explained that the leadership of the association had warned members to ensure that rice was properly dry before milling to ensure its quality was maintained.