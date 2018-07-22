The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Niger has expressed optimism for bumper harvest this year following early distribution of inputs and implements by the Federal, State and donor agencies in the state.

The Chairman of the Niger Chapter of AFAN, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, made this known on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

“Based on the early supply and distribution of inputs and implements to our farmers, we are expecting a bumper harvest this year.

“Also, the climate has been very friendly due to the kind of rain we are having, our farmers are doing their best,’’ he said.

Galadima, who did not give any statistics, said that the number of farmers that cultivated various crops this year outnumbered the figure of 2017 in the state.

He said that there was steady supply of fertilisers, improved rice seedlings and cassava cuttings, among other inputs and herbicides to farmers by government and international donor agencies.

The Association’s Chairman also said that the Federal and State Governments were collaborating with some international donor agencies to supply the farmers with inputs and implements.

“We have the Agricultural Development Project (ADP) zonal offices across the state and other redemption centres at the ward level to enable farmers redeem their inputs and implements.

“The state government recently distributed rice threshing machines to various farmer groups.

“Niger state government has also established tractor hiring centres and services of agricultural extension workers,’’ he said.

He said that the farmers get fertilisers at N5,000 per bag against the market price of N8,000 per bag, adding that “government was subsidising both inputs and implements for farmers”.

Galadima noted that the only concern that could pose a threat to bumper harvest this year was the issue of flooding and clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

“The issue of flooding may not have much impact because farmers were sensitised enough before the farming season started.

“We appreciate that the Federal and State Governments are working together to establish cattle ranches across the country to end clashes between farmers and herdsmen,’’ he said.