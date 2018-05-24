The Food and Agriculture Organisation has promised to give adequate agricultural support to over 21,000 Cameroonian refugees in Taraba, Benue, Cross River.

Yahaya Useni, a member of the UN Multi-Sectoral team on assessment of the refugee’s camps and conditions, in Benue and Cross River, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the situation in the camps is so pathetic because most of the refugees crossed over from Cameroun to Nigeria in the wake of the crisis in 2017 without taking along any item.

Useni, also an official of FAO, said the move by the organisation to assist the refugees had become imperative to ensure that they do not put further pressure on agricultural produce in their host communities.

He said the refugees who are mostly children, women and the elderly, with very few young men are in dire need of food assistance and social services.

Useni said FAO is also discussing with relevant agencies to give them the required assistance.

Also speaking, Suffyan Koroma, FAO Country Representative in Nigeria, corroborated the story, saying that the organisation is already putting in place operational modalities and support for the smooth takeoff of its plans.

He said most women and children who dominated the camps lacked basic necessities and because they are many in number they would certainly put pressures on the available agricultural produce.

Koroma said FAO is not just getting involved in such gesture, adding that it contributed to a response by supporting 138, 801 households to restore displaced peoples’ agricultural livelihood in 2017.

He also recalled that FAO launched a campaign to help 117, 000 farming families in 2017 as well as more than 820, 000 people to grow rice and vegetables during the off-season in April 2018.