



The family of slain House of Representatives’ member from Oyo State, Temitope Olatoye Sugar, has demanded the sum of N200 million from the management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for allegedly releasing hospital photographs of the late lawmaker.

Pictures of Sugar’s bloodied body lying almost lifeless at the Intensive Care Unit of UCH found their way to the social media following the incident in which he was shot in the eye on Saturday, March 9, by unknown gunmen at Lalupon.

In the petition to the hospital, the family said UCH caused members more grief by allowing the circulation of the photos on social media.

The petition, which was prepared by C. C. Amedu of Ikeh Sunday Chambers, Ibadan, was also sent to the Minister of Health and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ibadan chapter.

The petition reads in part: “Flowing from the above, it is disheartening that despite the earlier instructions and directives to your staff at the Intensive Care Unit and Pathology Department, your staff caused/allowed the taking, circulation, and publication of horrific and dehumanising photographs of the deceased which have been trending online and all over social media without the prior consent of the deceased or his relatives.

“We hereby attached some of the photographs for your kind perusal and necessary action.”