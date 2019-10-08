<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Family of one of the slain students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Dada Kehinde has asked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila to order full investigations into the alleged killing by men of the Nigeria Police.

On September 10, students of the university staged a protest over incessant power outage in the community leading to the death of Kehinde and another student Friday Okonofua.

In a petition signed by Dada Morakinyo Olawale and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday on behalf of the family, called on the speaker to compel authorities of Nigeria Police to conduct an unbiased investigation in a bid to unravel the causes of the fracas and meted out deserved punishment to officers involved.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Ekiti state House of Assembly were all copied in the petition.

Olawale said the student was killed for an “unlawful and unjustifiable reason, ” expressing displeasure over the manner at which the incident was being handled by the police.

“The Members of the Family are deeply sorrowed by this development and appreciate the condemnation from the State governor and his Wife. We are also concerned by the ill-treatment of the incident by the Police Authority knowing the fact that, the actions of their personnel fell below globally acceptable standard operational practice and procedure of Security agencies. We, therefore, request the honourable House as good representatives of the people of the State to;

“Commence detailed investigation on this development and the issues surrounding the incidence in order to determine the remote and actual cause of the sad development and forestall measures within the capacity of the state to avert future similar occurrences as we all know that, the State belongs to all of us and what happens therein is of importance to us.

“Help compel the Police Authority to do the needful on the need to investigate the actions if their personnel on the fateful date in line with Standard Operational Practice and Globally Acceptable Standard On the rules Guiding the use of Fire Arms as regard Protective Security and other functions of police personnel. Prosecute all parties who where found culpable for known area of default particularly the condemnable acts of the police personnel involved in the act.

“Ensure the payment of compensation to the families of the dead and surviving victims’ of the incidence,” the petition read.