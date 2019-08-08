<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The family of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Miss Lilian Ngbanwe, who was murdered recently, has raised alarm over alleged plots to cover up the crime and release the prime suspect, Eze.

Miss Ngbanwe, who hailed from Issele-Mkpetime in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, was a serving corps member in Imo State before the ugly incident. She was allegedly raped and murdered with her vital organs removed.

The 27-year-old slain corps member, an accounting graduate from the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, was serving at St. Gregory Secondary School, Amiri in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. But the incident happened at Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area on the fateful Sunday morning when she was returning from a friend’s house to prepare for church.

Following the alleged murder, the prime suspect, Eze was arrested. He was also said to have confessed to the crime.

However, the deceased’s uncle, Mike Ngbanwe, in a video message to newsmen in Asaba, alleged that there was a disturbing twist to the murder saga.

Mike said there was credible information at the family’s disposal to the effect that plans were being made to sweep the matter under the carpet, alleging that there were powerful persons behind the murder suspect.

“We are actually very worried that a whole lot is going on. We were surprised a few days ago to hear that the suspect, who had earlier confessed to the crime, is deaf and dumb.

“Meanwhile, he spoke and confessed to the crime before the police initially. We want the whole world to be aware of this latest development and equally want the government or police not try any cover up.

“This was an innocent girl who was leaving her parents’ house in Abuja for first time in her life, to serve her country only to be murdered for ritual purposes. Yes, she was murdered for ritual because she was just walking back to her location when somebody came out and hacked her to death.

“We are surprised that this thing happened in front of a local government headquarters, and behind it is a police post. It is amazing that from investigation, this is the third person the suspect is killing.

“The last person he killed, he was arrested and they went to court, and he was released which apparently means that people are behind him in this evil act,” Mike said.

Another member of the bereaved family, Raymond Ngbanwe, urged the Federal Government and the management of the NYSC to ensure justice for the family, saying that their late daughter was on a national assignment when she was gruesomely murdered.