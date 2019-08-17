<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who confirmed being invited to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to answer to allegations bordering on contract scam to the tune of N3 billion and duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case, is being pressurized by family members to resign.

Oyo-Ita, who is a widow and mother of four boys, is being told by family members and close associates to resign, to avoid being embarrassed if those she is serving no longer want her services.

According to a source close to the embattled Head of Service, her final decision would be taken after her meeting on Saturday night with President Muhammadu Buhari, who just back from Daura where he spent seven days both for Sallah celebration and official visit.

The source who said Oyo-Ita was uncomfortable with the political undertone things had taken since the news of her invitation to the anti-graft agency broke, said the insinuation on social media that some people with vested interests were behind her travails, was uncalled for.

According to the source who pleaded anonymity, her family members are of the opinion that, resignation is what obtains in developed countries in a matter similar to what was on ground, and that Oyo-Ita had agreed, saying she would prefer taking that route, after meeting her employer, President Buhari.

The source added: “She said that she prefers to honourably quit and be a resource material in future rather than join issues with those bent on tarnishing her name and career which she has built over the years.

“She believes she has served Nigeria and Nigerians wholeheartedly and would rather leave quietly.”

Oyo-Ita, who is managing health challenges related to an accident she was involved in years back that claimed the life of her husband and one of their children, maintained that she had no N3 billion in her account.

Oyo-Ita also insisted that she did not have an aide with N600 million in his account, that the only thing she knew about the N600 million was that was meant for death benefits of deceased members and was meant to be kept in a designated account for that purpose.

While a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Independent Public Service Watch (IPSW), has called for the resignation of the Head of the Civil Service following the allegation of N3billion fraud leveled against her, another group, the Coalition Against Corruption and Impunity in Nigeria, has faulted the report as false and malicious, saying it was “it not only premeditated but crafted by a mischievous few with only one agenda, that is to see the Head of Service of the Federation brought down and replaced with some vested interests that will benefit not the Nigerian state but their paymasters.”