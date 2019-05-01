<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pensioners under the aegis of Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN), has urged the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and the Registrar of Trade Unions to immediately register their association.

The group which said it’s decision to seek registered as a new union separate from the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) is due to what it described as failure of NUP to take care of their welfare and interest.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, interim National President and of FEPPPAN, Chief Temple C. Ubani said their intent in forming the new pension center is within the ambit of the Trade Union Act.

He said; “We are members of the Federal Pensioners on Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). Our membership comprises Federal Pensioners drawn from the following sectors: PHCN, Power, Health, Education, OPSRI, Universities, Transportation, Aviations, Private Sector etc have agreed to come together to form an Umbrella organisation called FEDPPPAN to pursue matters of interest to uplift our personal and collective welfare independent of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP).

“The emergence of this new pensioners’ association is predicated on the need to have an association that will squarely cater for the welfare and interest of all federal parastatals pensioners’, especially considering the fact that the existing Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has in no small measure failed in taking care of our welfare and interest. And for lack of familiarity with our peculiar circumstances, we can not be adequately represented by NUP. Above all, NUP in her operations has never protected our interest even though they collect our monthly check off dues in millions.

“And for the record, we the federal parastatals and private sector pensioners due to unbearable and unfair hostile treatment by NUP on various issues over the years, decided to bring to an end countless unattended complaints of our members and In view to pursuing peaceful coexistence with NUP, deemed it necessary to be on our own.

Ubani explained that several pension associations have not been unionised by the NUP which allows them to be exploited.

He said following an earlier application to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for registration the NUP kicked against it, and in a desperate move , instituted a court case against the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment and the Registrar of Trade Unions.

He said, “Consequently; we are urging the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment to immediately grant approval for the registration of FEPPPAN by the Registrar of Trade Union with further delay.

“We wish to use this media to express our profound gratitude and commendation to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR; for his passion and commitment to the welfare of pensioners and other senior citizens in the country. We are grateful for his regular approval of funds for the payment of pensions since the inception of his administration. We congratulate him for his re-election into office for a second term. We wish him success.

“Also, we acknowledge Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for sanitized pension regime, improve welfare of pensioners and prompt payment of monthly pensions. We praise your efforts on the ongoing national verification of federal parastatals pensioners across the zones of the country and urge you to sustain the tempo.

We are equally calling on our members to cooperate with PTAD verification officials for smooth and successful exercise.

“However, we plead with the federal government to ensure that all the prevailing challenges of pensioners: including the payment of outstanding pension arrears, 33% pension increase of some of our members and importantly, enrollment of pensioners into the NHIS.”