Dr Victor Iyama, the President, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN), says Nigeria has over 52 agro commodities to enable it earn over 100 billion dollars annually.

Iyama made this known while leading a session at the 2019 Feed Nigeria Summit in Abuja on Wednesday.

He decried that in spite of abundant agro commodities in the country, the agricultural sector had not been able to contribute meaningfully to economic growth since the advent of oil.

He said FACAN had taken up the challenge to ensure that the country gained meaningfully from its agricultural resources as it ought to.

“There are about 52 agro commodities that can earn the country about 100billion dollar annually.

“FACAN has put up a position paper to the proper authorities on how this can be achieved.

“Besides earning revenue for the country, Nigeria has no business with poverty. We are blessed with all agricultural commodities.

“For instance, Indian hemp is a goldmine. We cannot have this million dollar commodity and be burning it.

“It is an agro commodity that takes only three months to cultivate and we will not wait until other countries overrun us on that anymore,” he said.

On economic subversion, Iyama said one of the major things impeding growth in the agricultural sector was smuggling.