The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has constituted a special task force to ensure improvement in the flow of traffic at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Ikeja.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos.

Yakubu said FAAN hereby notify passengers and other airport users that the task force was constituted to foster effective smooth traffic management at MMA.

“The objective of the task force, which is made up of officers from the aviation security department and other relevant security agencies, shall be to control vehicular movement.

“This is to prevent unauthorised parking at terminal forecourts, curbsides and enforce the drop-off, pick-up zone policy of the airport,” she said.

Yakubu said passengers and drivers were therefore advised to cooperate with the officials and ensure compliance with the guidelines given by the officers.

She reiterated FAAN’s commitment to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users at all times.