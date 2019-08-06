<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rights activist and Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Barrister Eze Onyekpere has condemned media reports crediting the Department of State Security Services, DSS for the release of Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim El-ZakZaky, founder of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN.

El-Zakzaky who has been in custody since 2015 following a clash involving his followers and the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai a few years ago in the ancient city of Zaria, secured freedom on Monday after a Kaduna High Court granted his wish for medical attention in India.

However reports in some media outfits noted that the DSS had agreed to release the controversial cleric, a development that was on Tuesday faulted by the activist.

According to Onyekpere, “The reports on DSS agreeing to release or have released El-Zakzaky is not only insulting to sensibilities of right thinking person’s but show the impunity of agencies who set up themselves as above the law. The Presidency had disobeyed two court orders to release the detainee. And at the peak of the IMN crisis, the Presidency insisted that the matter is no longer within its purview but before the court. So, why are we saying DSS has agreed to release? Do they have any choice after having boxed themselves into a corner?”

Questioning the choice of the word “agreeing” in the reports, Onyekpere counseled journalists to be diligent in their reports even as he added that the barring any twist in the lingering legal tussle, El-Zakzaky would return to the country as he was released temporary for medical attention.

“Our language gives the impression of a conquered people who have submitted to our conquerors. The correct statement is that the court has granted him opportunity to travel, not bail, because DSS and government officials are to follow him on his trip to India and to ensure that he is back after the treatment. This is not bail but an opportunity to get medical treatment,” he added.