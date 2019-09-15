<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited has attributed the peaceful resolution of the industrial dispute that engulfed the company last year to the astute negotiating skill of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

Speaking when he led members of the management team on congratulatory visit to the minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of the company, Udom Inoyo, said it took the dexterity, understanding and good negotiating skill of the minister to resolve the industrial dispute ExxonMobil faced last year.

Inoyo said: “Your re-appointment did not come to some of us as a surprise because we witnessed first-hand how efficient you could be and happy therefore that Mr. President made the right choice.

“It is instructive that the tireless efforts, sleepless nights and experience with which you approach every negotiation is the reason for the stable industrial peace we have today. The price of such will be incalculable if they were to be measured in naira and kobo,”

In his remarks, Ngige commended ExxonMobil for making social dialogue a tool of corporate management, adding that the worker-friendly disposition of the company made it one of the few in the oil sector with minimal job losses at the outset of the first term of the present administration when the nation’s economic fortunes dipped.

The minister further applauded it for an inclusive corporate social responsibility, seeking its assistance in manpower training as well as acquisition of working tools for key directorates in his ministry.