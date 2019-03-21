



The United States government has expressed disappointment over the conduct of the 2019 general elections, saying it will continue to follow closely, other ongoing elections.

In a statement by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Public Affairs Section, the United States said as many observer groups noted, it was disappointed as well by the low-voter turnout and reports of voter intimidation, vote buying, interference by security forces, and violence in some locations.

As a result of the acts of violence perpetrated during the election, the United States expressed sadness and extended its deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, including those who worked for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies.

It restated its earlier position that it had no preferred party or candidate, but supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results.

“The United States once again congratulates the Nigerian people’s commitment to the democratic process throughout the election season. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results. As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow closely the still ongoing elections. We do not have a preferred party or candidate.

“As noted by many observer groups in their preliminary reports, we too were disappointed by the low voter turnout as well as credible reports of voter intimidation, vote buying, interference by security forces, and violence in some locations. We are saddened by those acts of violence and extend our deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, including those who worked for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security services.

“As the 2019 electoral cycle comes to an end, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful process, especially for the many Nigerians across the country who again will go to polls on Saturday,” the United States said.

The United States further encouraged all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process for future elections.

The United States added that it looked to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent, adding that as a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remained committed to working together to achieving the mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both countries.