



An item suspected to be an explosive was found in Afara Unity School in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday.

All the pupils have been instructed to return to home until the suspected item is certified not harmful.

The police anti-bomb squad is currently within the school vicinity.

The Abia State Government says it is currently working with relevant security agencies over the incident.





The Commissioner for information and strategy, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, told newsmen that, while initial examination of the devices show evidence of corrosion, leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era, “w are awaiting definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident”.

He said necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school.

Kalu disclosed that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of abundance of caution.