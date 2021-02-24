



A yet unknown number of people were feared killed on Tuesday evening following heavy explosions and shooting as Boko Haram insurgents were repelled by soldiers in Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno State.

This is the first attack on Maiduguri town in a long time.

Casualty figures could not be ascertained, but reports indicated the insurgents tried to launch an attack on the University of Maiduguri through the military trenches behind the institution.

Residents said the attack caused pandemonium around settlements like Mairi, Kaleri and Costain, sharing fences with the university.

None of the students contacted in the University of Maiduguri responded to calls.

There are also no details yet from security operatives.

A resident of Kaleri informed that explosions were being detonated within the area but could not tell if there were fatalities.

“People are just running in no direction. The explosions were coming from our area. What I cannot say is if people have died,” the source said.





The insurgents were attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri but they were repelled around Kaleri, after Mairi, a military source said.

This is coming a few hours after the Nigerian army recaptured Marte community in Borno State from the hold of terrorists.

Director of Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, made this known in a statement.

“Nigerian Army troops this afternoon, around 3 pm, recovered New Marte and adjoining communities from the devilish Boko Haram terrorists.

“This is coming less than the 48 hours directive earlier given to the troops to recover the town by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

“The troops, backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air Force, successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town.

“The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area,” the statement read.