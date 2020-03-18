<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Coalition of Oodua Self-Determination Group (COSEG), a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, has commiserated with the Lagos State government over the Sunday pipeline explosion that claimed several lives and damaged properties.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by Razaq Olokoba, Akin Abosanyin and Wale Balogun, Convener, Secretary and Political Secretary respectively, also extended its condolences to the entire people of the state, as well as the families of the victims of the sad incident.





According to the statement, the death and other losses recorded is a big pain and traumatising for the immediate families and the state government.

The COSEG also commended the entire Federal and State governments agencies like LASEMA and FEMA for their prompt response to the situation, saying the lives saved are consoling and heart-warming.