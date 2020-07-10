



Some Safety Consultants have urged business owners to develop COVID-19 policies and ensure they implement them in their organisations, in order to protect themselves, employees and customers from the virus.

They gave the advice at an ongoing training organised for business owners in the Amuwo Odofin area in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the training was organised by Amuwo Odofin Local Government (AOLG) in conjunction with the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The event tagged, ‘COVID-19 Safety Protocol Training for Business Owners,’ started on July 8 and will end on July 11.

The training is aimed at keeping the participants abreast with the latest ways of doing business in the community.

Mr Ugochukwu Nwaelele, Director, Clarionttech Services, said setting up COVID-19 policies for businesses was as easy as adopting the guidelines on curbing the spread of the pandemic.

He noted that the conscious effort of implementing the COVID-19 guidelines in organisations, will keep its employees and clients safe.

“The fight against COVID-19 requires a high level consciousness and enforcement. It is your right and duty to make sure the next person by you is protected, that is when you are safe.

“People go about, even to business premises without face masks and they are allowed in.

“As business owners, you want your employees and customers to be safe. While the government tries to enforce the safety measures, you must ensure that your workplace is safe for everyone.





“No Face Mask, No Entry,’ ‘Wash Your Hands,’ these are policies,” Nwaelele said.

Mr Kadiri Shamusideen, Principal Consultant at Zub Chord Tech Ventures, said implementation of guidelines was key for businesses to be safe from the virus.

He recommended the use of signages to help educate clients on the policies and guidelines of the business on COVID-19.

“As practical as possible, don’t touch money. Use other payment methods.

“Limit gathering in your premises. Your employees must feel safe at work and also customers when they come to do business.

“If any employee show symptoms of COVID-19, isolate them for 14 days,” he said.

Shamusideen advised entrepreneurs who were not always available to get people to help enforce the policies.

Mr Babatunde Agbebi, Chief Executive Officer, De-Babdajo Integrated Services, said maintaining proper hygiene in the business place was one of the easiest way of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

While giving a demonstration of the use of the COVID-19 Foot Pedal Hand Washing Unit, manufactured by his organisation, Agbebi urged business owners to help reduce physical contact in their premises.

The handwashing unit, which had compartments for soap, water, hand sanitiser and tissues with foot pedals for control, ensures people wash hands without touching any surface.

“The virus spreads faster when a person touches an infected surface and touch the face, eyes, nose or mouth with the hands,” he said.