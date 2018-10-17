



Experts have predicted the replacement of the digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) professional cameras by smartphones, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

At a session tagged ”The future of photography: Are smartphone cameras a threat to DSLR” in Abuja, the experts said smartphone cameras are catching up in the profession.

The session panelists that included Khalid Abdul, Amina Saleh and Don Barber stated this at the Abuja International Photo Festival.

Abdul, who started out professional photography with a smartphone, said that phone companies are working hard to make their cameras more preferred than the professional cameras.

He, however, noted that although the threat of smartphones is looming over the business, the producers have yet to overcame the affordability problem.

“Not every smartphone can do the job and it cost a lot of money to get a smartphone that can take good pictures; the price is almost the same as a professional camera.

“To get a good smartphone is almost the same price as a DSLR. I believe that there is still a journey for the smartphones but they will get there soon,” Abdul said.

Similarly, Saleh, who takes more pictures with smartphones, said that they are a convenient alternative to professional cameras which gives them a market edge.

She said: “It is more convenient to take pictures with your phones, especially in a hostile environment where the photographer doesn’t want to it obvious that a picture is being taken.

“If DSLRs keep on being expensive, smartphones will take over. They are working hard on better picture quality and other photography features,” Saleh said.

She added that although professional camera fanatics might want to ignore the possibilities of smartphones taking over, they need to familiarise themselves with the growing technology.

On his part, Barber disclosed that the term ‘photographer’ should not be used loosely because of the availability of smartphone cameras.

He said smartphone cameras are here to stay but they cannot take away the professional cameras.

He said: “The term ‘photographer is not the equipment. It is the vision and the job. So, regardless of the equipment used, a photographer will always differ from a phone user.”