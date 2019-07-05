<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Experts in the built environment have explained that most of the buildings that collapsed in recent times are as a result of human error. They are of the view that avoidable mistakes are allowed to course serious damages that help in collapsing the houses.

One of the experts, Mr. Pius Mugebepu, decried the recent incident in Iju, Lagos State, where about 12 persons were injured in an unfortunate building collapse. Mugebepu said the building collapsed in Fagba near Iju, was coming five days after a similar incident in Mafoluku Oshodi.

According to him, government officials should start being hard on developers and raise their supervision and maintenance to avoid these incessant losses being recorded.

“The collapsed building was under construction but eventually fell around 11.05pm that fateful day. Twelve persons were injured in the incident. They were treated and discharged on the spot. The building has been pulled down by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA),” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said preliminary reports showed that the building developer used substandard materials.

“Fortunately there was no loss of life in the incident due to the prompt response of the agency. All the 12 victims were rescued including one trapped adult male and were all treated and discharged immediately at the spot of the incident. He explained that the agency with the use of the excavator pulled down the building to ensure the safety of lives and properties of those living in the adjoining buildings.

Oke-Osanyintolu urged contractors and developers to abide by building codes and regulations to prevent an unnecessary collapse of buildings. Other relevant government agencies, he said, had been contacted for further investigation as to ascertain the real cause of the incident to prevent a reoccurrence.

