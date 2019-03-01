



Experts have continued to encourage people on the health benefits of the Avocado pear, stressing that it could help to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, among others.

Several controlled studies have found that including avocado pears in a low-fat, vegetarian diet significantly improved the cholesterol profile of people.

Originally, Avocado pears are generally grown in the tropical parts of the world, including countries in South America, Central America, the West Indies, Caribbeans and Mexico, as well as Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana.

According to healthline .com, the Avocado pear is a rich source of potassium, which is an important mineral that most people don’t get enough of and it can also help to prevent cancer.

Some test-tube studies have shown that nutrients in avocados may have benefits in preventing prostate cancer and lower the side effects of chemotherapy.

An avocado extract may help to relieve symptoms of arthritis. Studies have also shown that avocado and soybean oil extracts can significantly reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis.

Health experts say there is evidence that avocados are weight loss-friendly food because it is high in fiber and very low in carbohydrates.