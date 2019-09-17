<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders in the telecommunications industry, last week decried challenges impeding effective telecommunications service delivery in the country.

They expressed their views during the 2019 two-day conference in Lagos, tagged; The future is here.

Mr Ezekel Egboye, a telecommunications expert, noted that 5G network broadband was supposed to be the internet service delivery in Nigeria.

He attributed the development to various problems such as limitations to effective use of internet delivery in the country to include; local policies and insecurity of satellite infrastructure.

The expert stressed the need for government to fix the issue of insecurity on infrastructure, to enable subscribers enjoy 5G service.

“The issue of protecting infrastructure is very important and non-negotiable,” he said.

Egboye also urged the public to take ownership of telecoms infrastructure seriously by guarding them effectively.

The Chairman, Association of Licesensed telecommunication Operators of Nigeria, Mr Gbenga Adebayo, said that it was important that regulations and policies were in place in the industry to enhance ensure effective telecommunication service delivery by the operators.

He advised the government to protect smaller telecommunications outfits, through various policies, to enable them thrive toward a dynamic industry, as the public awaits the functionality of 5G network.

“These smaller telecommunications outfits must be protected by local laws, we need to do a lot more in public enlightenment on people we send to the public offices.

“This is necessary in order to curtail closure of satellite centres, because of nonpayment of tax and double taxation, to frustrate operators,” he said.

The Vice-President of Network of Operations, Airtel Nigeria, Dr Adedoyin Adeola, said power outage was a threat to the operations of telecommunications industry.

“Power is a baseline for the telecoms industry and also essential to the GDP growth of any country, the problem should be fixed,’’ he urged.

He also called on government to collaborate with stakeholders in the oil industry and generator associations to resolve the challenge.