



Some experts on Thursday urged journalists and bloggers to publish balanced and creative content on their pages to remain credible in journalism.

They made the plea at the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (Nira)’s first edition of the 2018 Bloggers Summit.

Mr Bayo Olupohunda, Editor-in-Chief, Naij, said content creation should tell stories from a human point of view that was original and believable.

Olupohunda said that original contents and balanced reporting look at every aspect of the environment, background and other things that interest you most why bringing out originality in content creation.

According to him, to create a powerful content is to tell a story in a very ordinary way, distinguishing one’s content on the social media.

”You must know that there is a high competition of readers online, so you need to tell your stories from a human point of view.

”People are making money through specialised and creative content creation.

”To create a blog, you have to be believable, original and avoid stealing people’s content.

”Google is clamping down on all unethical online businesses,” he said.

Olupohunda urged journalists to learn to invest their time in creating content.

Also, Mr Ben Bassey, a Senior Editor, Pulse Nigeria, said that bloggers could be outstanding with the use of video to tell their stories.

According to him, online video makes more than 74 per cent of the online traffic and You-tube is second to Google search engine.

”Adding video to your website increases the chance of the article appearing on the front page of Google search.

”Audience are about 10 times more likely to engage, share and comment on videos than blogs or related social post.

”There is 65 per cent retention rates of viewers on blogs with videos.

”You learn to create video content around the problems people are facing,” he said.