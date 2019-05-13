<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Experts drawn from across the globe during Humboldt Kolleg conference held at University of Nigeria Nsukka, weekend advocated urgent constitutional review in Nigeria to end resource control conflicts.

The specialist conference of Von Humboldt Fellows which was convened by the Director, BIC Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies and Research, UNN, Prof Egodi Uchendu, was attended by Fellows of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, scholars, security personnel, policy makers and students.

In a communique issued at the end of the 3-day conference, experts hinted that there was a disconnect between policy development and implementation in Nigeria which has led to a poor management of resources resulting to conflicts.

The experts therefore, came up with the resolution that, “Nigeria should have an established system of constitutional review to create the opportunity for the different communities to be guaranteed their rights of nationhood and aspirations for self determination.

“This is in order to have sustainable security in the spirit of implementing human security needs as the most appropriate means of guaranteeing peace, security and prosperity for Nigerians within the existing legal framework.

“The issues of the political, economic, and social formations of Nigeria should be revisited to proffer the most appropriate means for good governance of Nigeria such that sustainable development should be equitably spread in the country.”

It also advocated for a more robust attention to be given to states in Northern Nigeria to arrest the threat posed by the climate change that instigated desertification in the region.

“The federal, state and local governments should embark on regreening of the northern part of Nigeria which is increasing by coming under the harsh condition of climate change. This can be done only through intensive research that will produce technological know-how and facilities that can be used to regreen our societies.

“There is the urgent need for government to commission renowned researchers to study the local philosophies, cultures, and folkways of all ethnic groups in Nigeria with the view to enhancing inter group relations. Most of the crisis arise from general ignorance of our diversity,” the points out.

It was also suggested at the conference that the nation should invest heavily in providing qualitative education for her citizens as it was the best way confront the nation’s numerous challenges.

“Nigeria’s problems today and tomorrow can best be addressed and solved through the provisions of sustainable, qualitative, functional and accessible education for its citizenry.

“It is the responsibility of each Nigerian, communities, and groups to exhibit the right attitude for living together peacefully while ensuring that the protection of lives and properties is a collective responsibility,” the communique reads.