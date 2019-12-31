<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Media Practitioner, Mrs Adesuwa Onyenokwe, on Tuesday, urged Nigerian Theatre Arts undergraduates to always avail themselves of career development opportunities in media workshops around them.

Onyenokwe told newsmen in Lagos that such workshops would expose the students to the practical aspects of their courses, adding that it would also enable them to learn directly from the professionals.

“There is every need for theatre art students to participate in comparative media workshops, because there is a big gap between the school environment and the real world.

“I believe that most of them aspire to practise after graduation and so, they need exposure to various workshops to meet and hear from professionals and veterans and learn from their successes and mistakes.

“They will see that there is a path to follow. They can model after them and bring it to their career world. This can only be achieved by taking a step outside the confines of their school environment,” she said.

The TV Talk Show host and publisher of Today’s Woman (TW) Magazine said that it was important for the students to exhibit self-confidence when expressing themselves in public.

Onyenokwe also said that it was imperative for university authorities to always provide logistics support to the students to enable them attend media workshops and other career development programmes outside their universities.

“It is most important to maximise or take advantage of such programmes as an opportunity to add value to what the students are learning in school and occupy their space outside,” she said.

Newsmen report that Onyenokwe, a former presenter at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and currently the publisher and Editor of TW, an online magazine, with over 200,000 readership, also anchors the ”Seriously Speaking” Talk Show.