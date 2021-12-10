Expert urges media to identify gaps in gender-based violence response

A gender-based violence expert in Bauchi state, Mrs Helen John, has urged journalists in the state to identify gaps in gender-based violence response and bring it to the attention of policymakers through increased reportage.

She made the call during a Media Round Table in commemoration of the 2021 16 days Activism against gender-based violence, organized by the State Chapter of Nigeria Women of Journalists in collaboration with Plan International, with the theme “Orange the world, Stop Gender-based Violence”, held at the Secretariat of the NUJ Press Center Bauchi.

According to her, the latest estimates state that nearly 1 in 3 women aged 15 years and above around the world have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner and non-partner at least once in their lifetime.

She said gender-based violence is a global pandemic deeply rooted in gender inequality and is fundamentally a human right Violation that has no social or economic boundaries.

“Evidence suggests that certain characteristics of women, such as disability status, ethnicity and some contextual factors such as humanitarian crises which include conflict and post-conflict situation, may increase women Vulnerability to violence”

“Bauchi state has its own share of the problem. According to the NDHS 2018, 21.7 per cent of women experience physical abuse, 22.7 per cent experienced sexual abuse, 57.3 per cent experienced emotional abuse from their partners while 74 per cent of women in the state do not seek help after experiencing violence. This is very disturbing because of the undesirable impact ranging from physical injury, Sexual Transmitted Diseases, mental health, unwanted pregnancy, abortion, and miscarriage” She said

She said that the media is critical in contributing positively to Gender-Based Violence prevention by educating the public about their legal rights, how to recognize and address gender-based violence.