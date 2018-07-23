A former director of Child Development in Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Emeka Edward Ejide, has identified socio-cultural conflict as bane of Awka, the state capital’s, development.

Ejide said the upliftment and transformation of Awka to international standards might be a stillborn dream due to the existence of parallel traditional institutions in the town.

He said the state government was committed to making Awka a befitting capital but the conflicting traditional institutions in the area seemed to be cog in the wheel of progress.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend in Awka, he explained that the transformation of Awka to a modern city is predicated upon the peaceful coexistence of the people, as well as the traditional institution, adding that the kingship tussle and cold war in Awka town hampered government’s development plan for the capital city.

He said that Awka’s strategic location conferred the status of state capital on it, stressing that there was a need for government to map out a new layout for its development.

Ejide, who noted that demolition of structures in Awka would only lead to untold hardship on the people, added: “Instead, government should relocate the state capital to a new layout and gradually exit the aboriginal setting where the indigenes resist every attempt to demolish their inheritance for infrastructural development.

He, however, commended Governor Willie Obiano on flood and erosion control in Awka and other parts of Anambra State.