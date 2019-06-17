<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Segun Aina, President, Fintech Association of Nigeria and Africa Fintech Network, has called for more government support to promote financial inclusion.

Aina made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

He said that government needs to provide infrastructure and backing for the private sector that is supposed to provide the services.

Aina said that financial inclusion was a major challenge in the country, saying that many people had no access to financial services.

According to him, we know full well that a proper government regulation on Fintech will support whatever the regulators are doing.

He said that the right regulation would encourage and promote all efforts that the private sector is making.

“Technology is the main driver in the fourth industrial revolution which government must key into. There is the need for digital transformation across the board.

“I believe so well in the creativity of the young Nigerians. They are the ones using technology more for innovation and government needs to support them.

“There are many prospects for Fintechs in the country and a lot of innovations in the financial industry have been as a result of Fintechs.

“Our payment system in Nigeria today is much more advanced than some of the advanced countries. This shows the quality of the creativity in Nigerian youths and government needs to appreciate and support this,’’ he said.

According to him, Fintech has really helped a lot because today you have control of your account in the bank.

“We also want to see Fintech impacting outside the financial system.

“This is why a technology like Blockchain Artificial Intelligence will help in deepening financial inclusion and promoting and increasing efficiency in both the private and public sectors,” Aina said.