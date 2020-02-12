<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A medical expert, Dr Kolade Johnson, has warned Nigerians against using saliva as lubricant during sex.

Johnson, who works in a private hospital, told newsmen on Wednesday in Ilorin that if anyone with mouth sores use saliva as a lubricant, the partner would be exposed to genital herpes.

According to him, using saliva as lubricant during sex could lead to disease like Human Papilo Virus (HPV), syphillis, chlamydia and even gonorrhea.





He added that it might be worse for women because saliva could upset the vagina environment to cause vaginal or yeast infections.

“Saliva cannot even be as slippery as expected which can easily cause tear because it gets dried up easily.

“Also, if the person has bad breath it can cause horrible smelling discharge.

‘“So, the best thing is to engage in foreplay to get wet before the real action.

‘“But if that is not attainable, get a lubricant in registered pharmacies and not popular chemists around or people hawking drugs,” Johnson said.