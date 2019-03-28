<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr. Aminu Musa Audu, a United Kingdom (UK)-based community policing expert and president of the International Institute of Community Policing (IICOPOL), has described the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) recent rating by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), as the “Most Corrupt Public Institution in Nigeria” as a reflection of the endemic corruption pervading larger Nigerian society.

Audu, who also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure quick implementation of the newly approved pay structure for the police, said, “A situation where about 54 percent of police-public interactions are characterised by corruption as presented by the SERAP report is an embarrassing moment for the African giant.”

According to him, “The result of the survey conducted by SERAP indicated that NPF is ‘famous’ for being the most corrupt public institution in the country.

“This suggests that, despite the seemingly credible anti-corruption policy of President Buhari administration, there is a lot to be done in that area, if the country’s economy and security must improved.

“The SERAP’s position confirms one of many findings noted in my recent book ‘Police Corruption and Community Policing in Nigeria: A Sociological Case Study’ launched at a panel in Liverpool in October 2018.

“Obviously, as long as institutions are not braced up to standard, the nation would continue to experience shame among the comity of nations globally.

“What we are having is a reflection of the larger society, except that police are an institution to live by example given her constitutional mandate.”

Audu, however, expressed hope that the police negative image would improve if the police would be pro-active in doing the right thing.

He also advised the government to engage the right people in the policing governance structure.

“The second term of Mr President should witness more focused governance activities. He should ensure quick implementation of the newly approved pay structure for the police. Mere recommendations by governors without thorough screening should not be the only yardstick for appointments and the full implementation of community policing must be accurately carried out and not the other way round, he said.”