An early childhood education specialist and founder, Holistic Childcare and Caregivers Foundation (HCCSF), Dr Mrs Mary Ignatius-Ihejirika, has advised parents to create playing time for their children, as play is essential for holistic child development.

Ignatius-Ihejirika said: “It is our duty as parents to play with our kids and not just give them balanced meal. When we take time to play football, toys, musical instruments and also give them the essentials of life, like education, clothing and food, we will be able to achieve holistic development for them. This is because play makes children have a sense of belonging and that they are loved.”

She said this at a two-day training organised in Abuja by Foundation for Family Values, Health Orientation and Empowerment(FFVHOE) in collaboration with HCCSF held for caregivers, staffs and children of zero to five years.

The CEO of FFVHOE, Lady Christie Uche said the programme was aimed at creating awareness on the importance of play in holistic child development, which many are ignorant of.