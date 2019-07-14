<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The probability that men contributes significantly to infertility is very high, a fertility expert, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, obstetrician/gynaecologist has said.

Ajayi who is the Managing Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, said there is no pinpoint factor that can be blamed for male factor infertility but lots points to lifestyle factor, which he said is within ones control.

Ajayi who spoke to our correspondent in Abuja on the need for men to maintain a healthy lifestyle to check the rising phenomenon stressed that gone are the days when the problem of infertility is placed at the door steps of the women.

According to him, “The myth about infertility been a problem of the women has already been broken. May be some twenty five years ago, I have seen a patient, a man hold on to a doctor’s collar and said, you I am not fertile and like you said it was believed that infertility is a woman’s problem but now even the populace are getting aware now that men can have problems. And we know scientifically that men contribute equally to infertility with women.

“But the figure that we are even seen now shows that men might be contributing more to infertility than women. We did a recent study in my Centre that we saw about twelve per cent of men that comes to our Centre don’t have sperms at all. Not that they have low sperm count but they don’t have sperms at all. So we did another study which we compared sperm count in 2003 to 2013 and we saw that there was a drop of about thirty percent.”

Though he stressed that the findings of the Centre cannot be said to be true representation, but is a pointer of the current global reality. “Why we can’t really shout about it is that these are not community based studies and so there will be some skewed because it is those that come to fertility clinic that we are looking at so we can say that is what is obtainable in the society but that is not only in Nigeria, it is a global picture that male infertility is becoming more rampant.

On the possible cause, he said “But there is no singular factor that we can point at but so many factors have been incriminated. Initially, there was a belief that the problems starts from when the boy is in the mother womb and now everything has shifted to the environment that is causing the problem. There is more environmental factors than you are been born with male infertility and some of the factors incriminated are some you cannot even do without including toothpaste.

So many things have been looked at that could coy tribute to male infertility, of course there some studies which shown that men who works in gas stations (petrol attendance) over a long period of time.”