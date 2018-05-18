A relationship expert, Rosetta Ibegbu, has advanced reasons why men must have sex at least 20 times in 30 days.

The expert advanced the reasons at the unveiling of a book, titled: Budding Lily,” written by Atinuke Adepoju.

Ibegbu at the book launch on May 1, 2018, said sex at least 20 times in a month helps to keep prostrate cancer away.

At the book launch at the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy Secretariat, Moshood Abiola Crescent, Ikeja, Lagos, Ibegbu said it also amounts to domestic violence for a man not to have enough sex with his wife.

Other forms of domestic violence, according to Ibegbu, are threats, control, passive abuse (neglect) and domineering behaviour such as preventing a woman from working for fear she might use the opportunity to have affairs with other men or women, as the case may be these days.

Ibegbu advised young people to stop being desperate for relationships.

She also told parents to stop pushing their children into wrong relationships.

Asked whether it is no longer having too much sex with a wife against her will that constitutes domestic violence as narrated in the opening chapter of Budding Lily, Ibegbu said both – not having enough sex with one’s wife and having too much sex with her against her will – amount to domestic violence.

She was also asked why feminists and gender equality activists have not deemed it necessary to fight for equal rights in polygamy – that is for women to have rights to marry up to four or more husbands as men do.

She said it was not possible in a world where everything, even gay marriage, has become possible.

Adepoju is an English Studies graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University and currently works with a Nigerian bank.

Budding Lily narrates the story of a young couple in the heart of Lagos faced with the problem of childlessness and domestic violence in a society that lays emphasis on fertility.

It is a story of the modern African woman and her patience, resistance and fight against abnormal norms.

It is a story of love, pain, hope and a country on the verge of change.

The book was reviewed by Barrister Toyin Ojo.