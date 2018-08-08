A fertility expert has expressed concerns over reported increasing male infertility cases in recent times.

While expressing the need to urgently address the problem, the expert urged men and other stakeholders involved, on the need to address the problem because of the danger it posed to the family and society.

The medical expert, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, who is Medical Director of Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, expressed worry about this new worrisome trend.

According to him, “Of course we are all aware that male infertility appears to be on the increase all over the world.

“We looked at our own figure here too from a study we conducted four years ago and we found out that when we compare the sperm count of men 10 years before with sperm count of men three years ago and to the present time, we found a decline of about 30 percent.

“So, we said sperm count appears to be declining at 3 percent per year. And because we are so interested in male fertility, we also looked at our figures again in the last five years and what we also saw again was that 12 percent of our men had no sperm at all while 38 percent present low sperm count.

“Out of every two sperm samples that we take, one has a problem and, therefore, we thought that it was something that we needed to further ensure that men were aware of so that they can quickly make decisions that will help them out”.

While saying the issue should be given urgent attention, Ajayi advised that men need to begin to check themselves on regular basis because some men do high risk jobs.

He noted that in Warri, Sapele and Port Harcourt axis, where there are lots of activities in oil and gas, especially in the production sites, such jobs have a way of depleting the capacity of men in doing what he is expected of them reproductively.

According to him, “You see a man with a fine body physique but after examination you realise that he has no sperm at all.

“This is rampant these days. So, we thought it is our responsibility to continue to put it on the front burner so that you don’t waste valuable time and then you don’t do the stupid things within that period.

“Of course, we do not know precisely what is responsible for this but we know some contributing factors part of which is genetic, the environment contributes too.

“The way that the men these day spend their time contributes also. Drugs and anabolic steroids have become something that you get everywhere and these act negatively on male fertility”.

Ajayi explained that the clinic has chosen the month of July to deal with male infertility and would want a lot of men to begin to see themselves prone to medical advice and examination.

“We want a lot of male to begin to look at how we are active players in the infertility subject matter. Men need to begin to see themselves as being may be 50/50 chance of male infertility being the factor for a family being unable to complete the family”.

However, it is essential that both men and women learn the fertility facts and consider being evaluated during fertility treatments.

According to a study published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Resources, a minimum of 40-50% of cases are caused due to male infertility problems. These issues include low sperm count, poor sperm, mortality, and so on.