An expert in peace and conflict, human security and counter terrorism and a senior lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Dr Kingsley Udegbunam, has said the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, proposed sit-at-home protests across the South East and South-South regions may not record total success in the midst of their proscription, their waning influence and the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu.

Dr Udegbunam who spoke in a chat with journalists at Nsukka also cited the clash in ideology between IPOB and other pro-Biafra groups like the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, as reasons the planned sit-at-home will fail.

“It is plausible for me to argue that it will hold but the level of success might not be like the last one. In fact, I foresee a situation where majority of Easterners will ignore the sit-at-home order because of the waning influence of IPOB. Again, Biafra Independence Movement has come to challenge the sit at home order. So, there is a crack in the ranks of Biafra agitators, that is IPOB, MASSOB and BIM.”

He disagreed with the federal government for branding the group as a terrorist organization, adding that the group lacks the characteristics as prescribed by law and international statutes for a group or an individual to be tagged a terrorist or terrorist organisation.