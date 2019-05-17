<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Collective action and shared responsibility for driving a gender-balanced world has been described as essentials tools for economies and communities to thrive

Speaking at a gathering in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, the Head, Africa Corporate Governance Advisory Programme International Finance Corporation (IFC) Mrs. Chinyere Almona, said the day is a global day marking a call to action for accelerating gender balance

“International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women – while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender balance.

Adding that women are intelligent individuals and this is found to be true in every industry and space you find them in this modern age. “From ancient times till now, they have managed to rise above limitations, challenges and so called disadvantages that seemed to keep them stuck to society’s negative opinions about their capabilities”, she said.

Speaking about the theme “Balance for Better” Almona said the theme provides a unified direction to guide and galvanize continuous collective action.

“Women are continually seen to be excellent at what they do, and this serves as one of the several reasons International Women’s Day is being celebrated. It is necessary to encourage their work and accomplishments as this also aids societal and global growth”.

From grassroots activism to worldwide action, we are entering an exciting period of history where the world expects balance

International Women’s Day is a day to remind women of their tremendous support in building of families, societies, businesses and communities.

