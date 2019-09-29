<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mrs Adebola Ademilua, a member of the America Chemical Society (ACS), has called on the federal and state governments to support production of locust beans.

She made the call in Ibadan while speaking on the economic and health importance of locust beans.

Ademilua, a member of Women in Forestry at the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), is also a chemist and medical science educator.

She advised government to assist in the production of locust beans because of its added value to both nutrition and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders such as ulcer and diarrhoea.

“Nigeria needs to focus more on high quality production of locust beans so as to stop the importation of some raw materials that can be locally substituted using locust beans,” she said.

Ademilua said locust beans could generate enough income for the country, if necessary steps are taken by both state and federal governments to enhance as well as modernise its production.

She stressed that it was the right time for Nigeria to improve and invest in the production of locust beans, so as to stop the importation of tocopherol (Vit. E) which could be gotten from locust beans.

“Locust beans is one of the crops that should be considered because Nigeria is a global leader in its production. The country needs to increase its production,” she said.