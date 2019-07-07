<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A medical expert, Dr. Brenda Nwammuo, has said that breast cancer is a disease condition and not a death sentence as many people perceive it.

Nwammuo, however, said it can only be a disease if women go for medical checks and it is detected early.

She spoke in Awka at the commissioning of a mammography machine at Eldorado Multi-specialist Hospital in Awka at the weekend.

The machine used for breast screening is the first in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Likening breast to “a leader in the house which when it falls sick every other thing is affected”, Nwammuo emphasized the need for regular checks for early detection.

She advised women to see such checks as their birthday celebration which must never be skipped any year.

She described breast cancer as the most common cancer in the world and accounts for most cancer-related deaths.

Nwammuo enumerated risk factors of the disease which included life style, old age of 50 to 60 years, personal/ family history, diet, and overweight among other things.

Earlier in their remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Health insurance Agency, Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi, who represented the Commissioner of Health said the government sees Eldorado Multi-Specialist hospital as a partner and has been slated it to be visited by World Health Organisation and European Union officials that will visit the state next week.

Onyemaechi while describing the hospital as a flagship in the state insurance scheme urged other hospitals to come together and offer specialist treatment rather than remain much room hospitals the ministry closes down daily.

aking earlier, the matron/manager of the hospital Mrs Isuh Francisca Chinelo said it was established “to meet the unmet needs of our people”.

She lamented that they have witnessed women in advanced years of breast cancer when it became incurable.

She also reminded the audience that breast cancer afflicts a small percentage of men too, though it is more common among women, especially white women.