



Dr Jide Owolana, the Chief Medical Director, Living Standard Hospital, Benin, said on Tuesday that dehydration of the human body could lead to memory loss.

Owolana, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, also said humans should reduce the amount of soft drinks and alcohol they take.

The medical expert expressed regret that Nigerians had replaced drinking water with soft drinks and alcohol consumption at every meal they took.

According to him, the need for drinking a lot of water is important, explaining that women are supposed to drink 90 ounces (11 cups) of water per day while men are supposed to take 125 ounces (16 cups) per day.

Dr Jide said the recommended water consumption could vary based on age, weight, s3x and the climate.

The Chief Medical Director said that dehydration could cause mood swings, reduce cognitive and motor skills, memory loss and made one more sensitive to pain.

He said the increased consumption of water would increase the brain power and provide energy, promote healthy weight management and weight loss.

Others are flush out toxins, improve complexion, prevent headache, cramps and sprains.