



A health expert and consultant endocrinologist Dr. Sule Bathnna has cautioned diabetics patients against the consumption of honey and zero sugary drinks saying they are all harmful to the persons living with the ailment.

Bathnna made the admonition over the weekend while delivering a lecture on how to prevent and manage diabetes at the palace of the emir of Misau Alhaji Ahmad Suleiman during the inauguration of the monarch as chairman board of directors of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN) Bauchi state chapter.

According to him, honey and zero sugary drinks are better than the sugary ones for the general public, adding that people living with diabetes should abstain from drinking all as they are all harmful.

“Diabetes is incurable thus, prevention or managing the condition, is the best remedy against complications and deaths as a result of the disease. It is preferable for those without diabetes to drink honey or zero sugary drinks, but persons living with diabetes, should totally abstain from anything sugary to better manage the condition” he said





Also speaking, the state chairperson of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN) Hajiya Uwa Shehu explained that the association was established with the objective of educating people on the disease and providing support to the patients.

She said that the association organizes monthly enlightenment lectures at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University teaching hospital Bauchi to the patients on how to cope with it.

In his remarks, the DAN national president Dr Alkali Mohammed lauded the state chapter of the association for their enlightenment campaign on the disease, saying that it will go a long way in educating people living with the disease to take proper care of thier health condition.

He said DAN is a member of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and regulates all other diabetes organizations in the country.

The emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmad Suleiman, who was inaugurated as the chairman of the board of directors of the association expressed appreciation to the association for finding him worthy of the position and promised to lead the awareness campaign on the disease in the state.