



A nursing expert, Mrs Victoria Opakunle, has decried the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the country, saying it was largely due to poor parenting.

Opakunle, Head Nursing Unit, Kamwire Medical Centre, Ilorin, made the assertion in a telephone interview on Saturday.

She said that the rising cases of teenage pregnancy in the country were as a result of `failed home training’ in many families.

“If people will handle their families properly, such things as teenage pregnancy will be reduced,” she said.

The nursing expert further expressed deep concern over the alarming spate of youth dropouts from school, saying, “this puts the future of our youth in danger.”

“With my job, I have observed that so many youths are getting pregnant in the country; the major causes of this are idleness, lack of home training and stubbornness.

“Many youths do not know anything about their reproductive health, many have also been mismanaged by their parents,” she said.

Opakunle said that it was proper for teenagers to be well educated and informed about reproductive health to avoid unwanted pregnancies and diseases.

The nurse urged the youths to understand their physiological status, noting that “this will help them avoid acts that could be inimical to their health.”